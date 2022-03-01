ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election officials asking Ohio lawmakers to push back May primary

By Suzanne Stratford
 3 days ago

(WJW) – As the battle over redistricting maps continues in Ohio, election officials from across the state are now asking lawmakers to push back the May 3 primary date.

Brian Sleeth, President of the Ohio Association of Election Officials and Director of the Warren County Board of Elections, sent a letter Monday to Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) expressing serious concerns over the current timeline.

“We think we are just about, if not completely out of time to put this election on successfully,” said Sleeth, “We’re in a time crunch and it’s a little scary because military voting starts in 45 days.”

As of Monday, the congressional maps were still not approved, while the approved General Assembly maps have been challenged and are headed to the Ohio Supreme Court for review.

“We don’t know, these maps could be struck down and now we go back to square one,” said Sleeth.

It’s a legitimate concern after the Ohio Redistricting Commissions’ first two redistricting plans were each challenged and then rejected by the Supreme Court for gerrymandering.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday concerning congressional districts, but Sleeth says it could be days before the Supreme Court rules on the General Assembly redistricting maps.

Sleeth said, “Our ability to administer a fair and accurate election has been compromised. Critical functions such as ballot proofing and testing equipment will necessarily be delayed then rushed. The result will likely be mistakes in the election.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) had recently expressed similar concerns over the tight timeline and the potential for mistakes which could lead to litigation.

“The circumstances that we’re in make it nearly impossible for there to be an opportunity to use the May 3 date as the date for the state legislative or congressional districts for that matter,” said LaRose.

But only the state legislature can postpone or push back the date of an election and they say, so far, lawmakers are not openly discussing any plans to do so.

