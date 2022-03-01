ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New weather satellite called GOES-T set to launch on Tuesday

By Christopher Pipkin
WLKY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new weather satellite named GOES-T will launch into space on Tuesday. The satellite will be one of three Geostationary Operation Environmental Satellites, also known as GOES, in the R Series. The other two satellites already in place are called GOES-16 and GOES-17. Once GOES-T reaches geostationary orbit, it...

www.wlky.com

IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
Newswatch 16

Ready to 'GOES,' - Watch a new weather satellite launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — GOES-T is the third of four advanced weather satellites in this GOES series operated by NOAA, the National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration. For meteorologists, these satellites provide critical information for forecasts. "The satellite will be launched into what's called a geostationary orbit, 22,000 miles above...
scitechdaily.com

“Go for Launch” – NOAA’s GOES-T Satellite Cleared for Tuesday Launch

Following a successful Launch Readiness Review at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) satellite is cleared to proceed with Tuesday’s launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Liftoff is targeted for 4:38 p.m. EST on...
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
Space.com

New GOES-T weather satellite to offer scientists sharper eyes on Earth's climate

The GOES-T satellite is ready to take its place as part of the U.S.'s most sophisticated weather and environmental observation system. The satellite, which will be operated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will launch on Tuesday (March 1) aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket blasting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. A two-hour launch window opens at 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT) and NASA will livestream the launch, which you can also watch here on Space.com.
scitechdaily.com

Fast Emergence of New COVID Variants Due to Virus’ Capacity for Rapid Burst Evolution

New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
