PANOLA, Texas — Panola College is proud to announce its new JumpStart Scholarship, designed to offer students the opportunity to take one free class of their choice this summer to help begin their college career or help students return who may have had to pause their education due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scholarship will cover the cost of one course (up to $500) in the upcoming Summer I five-week term, which begins May 31.

PANOLA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO