GIRLS SECTIONAL BASKETBALL DOUBLE-HEADER ON FL1 RADIO: Newark takes on Hornell, Pal-Mac and Waterloo battle in Class B1 for spots in sectional final Tuesday night (webcast)

FL1 Radio is live from Honeoye Falls-Lima for Section V Class B1 girls basketball sectional semifinals. First, the Newark Reds take on the Hornell Red Raiders out of Livingston County at 6 p.m., then immediately following the Waterloo Indians and Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders take the stage to determine who heads to the finals. Kyle French and Paul Russo have the call starting at 6 p.m.!

Not hearing the live broadcast? Refresh the page and re-start the player above.

Shortly after the conclusion of the live broadcast a full replay will be available here.

