INDIANAPOLIS - Fort Hays State men's basketball is again ranked No. 7 in the third and final set of Central Region Rankings, released by the NCAA on Wednesday. The majority of regional rankings went unchanged this week, with the only shift being Northwest Missouri State jumping Central Oklahoma to move to fourth. Both MIAA co-champs dropped a game since the last regional data was produced, but Northwest's victory over Fort Hays State in the regular season finale was enough in the eyes of the committee to move them up one spot.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO