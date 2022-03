SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee spent the day in King County meeting with various agencies and local leaders to learn more about efforts to address the homeless crisis. He toured a tiny home village built by the Low Income Housing Institute located on the corner of Yesler Way and 18th Avenue in Seattle. It's one of 10 tiny villages in Seattle and one of 16 in the state.

