US and 10 other countries condemn North Korea missile launch

By EDITH M. LEDERER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and 10 other countries condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch as “unlawful and destabilizing” and urged the U.N. Security Council to condemn it as well because it violates multiple council resolutions. In a joint statement, the 11...

Union Leader

North Korea fires possible ballistic missile

SEOUL/TOKYO — North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan’s coast guard said on Sunday, in what would be the first test since the nuclear-armed country conducted a record number of launches in January. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also reported that North Korea had...
Nikki Haley
South Korea
France
Norway
Japan
Brazil
China
