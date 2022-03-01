ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Murray, Bohannon lead No. 24 Iowa over Northwestern 82-61

 3 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) It really was Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon's last home game. Bohannon, the Big Ten's all-time leader in 3-pointers and the Hawkeyes' career leader in assists, has played six seasons at Iowa and has already gone through a couple of Senior Nights. This was, for sure,...

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
Pope jumper lifts UC San Diego past CS Bakersfield 72-70

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) Bryce Pope had 19 points, including a jumper with a second left that lifted UC San Diego past Cal State Bakersfield 72-70 on Thursday night. Toni Rocak had 17 points and seven rebounds for UC San Diego (13-15, 7-10 Big West Conference). Kaden Rasheed added 12 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Fails to contribute

Bertans finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 11 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Warriors. With Maxi Kleber (ankle) inactive Thursday, Bertans had the opportunity to capitalize in his role as a stretch shooter. Alas, the 29-year-old was limited to 11 minutes. He has shot 2-for-12 from beyond the arc over three contests since a 17-point outburst against Utah last week. Bertans could still be settling in, but early results aren't indicative of a promising role moving forward.
Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
