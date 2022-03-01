ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

China new home prices in Feb rise slightly, momentum soft - private survey

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sh3C2_0eRugmAY00

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's new home prices in February rose slightly on month after a dip in January, mainly driven by higher prices in the Pearl River Delta and Yangtze River Delta regions，data released by a private-sector research firm showed on Tuesday.

New home prices in 100 cities grew 0.03% from a month earlier in February, following a 0.01% drop in January, according to data from China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

China's property market gained strength in recent weeks after a deep downturn last year as authorities began easing regulations, including allowing smaller down payments, lowering mortgage rates and cutting the deed tax. read more

Real estate firms are gaining easier access to presale funds from residential projects, a move by authorities to ease the industry's severe crash crunch, according to media reports last month. read more

Guangzhou, the capital of southern Guangdong province in the Pearl River Delta, recorded the biggest monthly increase of 0.62% in new home prices among 100 cities last month.

Shanghai, located in the eastern Yangtze River Delta, rose 0.23% from the previous month, outstripping the city of Beijing's 0.02% increase.

China's parliamentary meetings will be held later this week, and more local policies based on local conditions are expected to roll out to stabilise the property market after the meetings, said Cao Jingjing, research director of China Index Academy.

Some local governments may relax restrictions on home purchases to boost genuine demand, Cao added.

However, the momentum for the property market remains soft last month, 30 among 100 cities reported new home prices rose, less than 44 in January.

Overall transaction volumes were small in February with the number of new projects falling sharply in key cities during the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, Cao said.

"The property market is expected to see gains in March in first- and some second-tier cities," Cao added.

Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Food prices rose by near-record levels in February, new data finds

The cost of food in supermarkets rose to record levels in February, according to new data.Research by data analytics firm Kantar shows that prices of items including savoury snacks, fresh beef and cat food increased by 4.3 per cent last month, with experts predicting that inflation will likely rise as the conflict in Ukraine continues.Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said that apart from the beginning of the pandemic, when many supermarkets cut promotional deals to maintain stock levels, last month saw “the fastest rate of inflation” since September 2013.“Added to this, ongoing supply chain pressures...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yangtze River#Housing Prices#Eastern China#Lunar New Year#China Index Academy
Reuters

U.S. new home sales fall in January as prices march higher

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell slightly more than expected in January, likely as rising mortgage rates and higher prices sidelined some first-time buyers from the market. New home sales fell 4.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 801,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
Money

Here's Where Inflation Is Worst in America

Consumers are facing the biggest price increases since the early 1980s — and inflation is much higher than the national rate in certain parts of the country. How high? In one area (Tampa Bay), inflation is running at nearly 10%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices soared 7.5%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. house prices to rise another 10% this year

BENGALURU, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. house prices are set to climb in double digits this year even as the Federal Reserve embarks on its expected series of interest rate hikes, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts who forecast a sellers' market for another two years. Record low...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

November Home Price Gains Were Massive, Reports FHFA

It's not exactly shocking news given the number of buyers who have struggled. Home prices rose 17.5% in November on an annual basis. Rising mortgage rates could make higher home prices an even bigger challenge for buyers this year. The latter part of 2021 was a difficult time to buy...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Growth in China's factory activity picks up slightly in Feb

BEIJING, March 1(Reuters) - China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded in February, pointing to some resilience in the world’s second-largest economy even as downward pressure builds, an official survey showed on Tuesday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) registered 50.2 in February, remaining above the 50-point mark, which...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

343K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy