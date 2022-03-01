ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence High School celebrates Read Across America Week with Dr. Seuss

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Schools all across the nation are celebrating Read Across America Week, including schools throughout the Tennessee Valley.

At Florence High School, teachers are tried to get their kids in the reading spirit by dressing up and hosting events that involve classic children’s books by Dr. Seuss.

Shoals Symphony Orchestra performing female composers concert

Lauren Winters is an English teacher at the school and she hopes these events can make reading fun again. She added it’s important for younger people to enjoy reading, even if it is something as simple as “The Cat in the Hat”.

“A lot of our teachers are working Dr. Seuss back into the classroom for the week and so it just gets kids a little more excited to read than the typical nonfiction we read,” she told News 19.

Winters said this is the first time that Florence High School has held this sort of event. Dress-up days, fashion shows and school-wide trivia are all part of the festivities.

It was organized by the Key Club, a student-led national organization that focuses on student needs.

