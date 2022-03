AKRON, Ohio — Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens -- one of Akron’s most well-known destinations -- will open to the public for the 2022 season starting April 1. “This year's theme explores the many notable events and social gatherings hosted by the Seiberlings from 1915 through the 1930s, with a focus on the important role played by the domestic staff,” Stan Hywet officials announced Friday. “Guided tours return after a hiatus due to the pandemic, along with a full schedule of public programs and special events.”

AKRON, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO