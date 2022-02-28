How do you spell fasnacht/fastnacht? We asked an expert

LITCHFIELD, N.H. (CBS) – Police say a New Hampshire couple fought off a hatchet-wielding stranger after he burst into their bedroom while they were sleeping and asked them “How do you want to die?” Ian Morris, 24, is facing charges that include attempted murder, burglary, and kidnapping after the incident on Evergreen Circle in Litchfield. The victims did not know Morris, who lives in Jaffrey, and police said it appears to have been a random incident. According to court documents, the couple was sleeping around 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday when Morris allegedly appeared in their bedroom. Police sealed off the home in Litchfield,...

LITCHFIELD, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO