ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

According to Pinterest, Afternoon Tea is the New Happy Hour

By Nicole Letts
The Daily South
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou heard it here first: Afternoon tea is happy hour's elegant and sophisticated big sister, and it has never been as trendy as it is today. In fact, according to Pinterest, searches for vintage tea parties are up by 70%. And the theme isn't reserved for little girls and their teddy...

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This New, Boozy Canned Drink Is Perfect For Tea Lovers

Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.
DRINKS
Secret LA

This Flower-Filled Boutique Offers The Most Exquisite Afternoon Tea

If your idea of retail therapy involves wandering through a freshly decorated boutique with beautifully curated products and an outdoor space where you’ll be served gorgeous floral-centric coffees and confectionary, then you absolutely need to visit Morning Lavender. This female-owned and run space is a pastel dreamland with not one but three Insta-worthy flower walls.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Judy Garland
96.1 The Breeze

Incredible Happy Hour Food At These 10 Places In The Northtowns

You want to stop out for a drink or two after work today, but you're starving. One of the best things about happy hour is the food that goes with it!. Looking for a place to go and relax after work, but you also want a bite to eat? We've got some incredible food that comes from our favorite happy hour places. But where do we go?
BUFFALO, NY
The Daily South

First-Ever Carolina BBQ Festival Celebrates 3 Regional Styles of 'Cue

Some of the biggest names in Carolina barbecue are teaming up for a one-day extravaganza celebrating all things pork. Themed "From Palmettos to Long Leaf Pines," the first-ever Carolina BBQ Festival is the brainchild of Lewis Donald, the owner of Sweet Lew's BBQ in Charlotte. The May 22nd festival will include an all-star lineup of pitmasters on a mission to represent North and South Carolina's three regional styles of 'cue. We're talking vinegar, mustard, and red sauce, oh my!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mountain Democrat

Have a healthier happy hour with California prunes

Add a healthy twist to happy hour at home with a nutritious snack that goes perfectly with your favorite beverages. When gathering family and friends for a weekend toast or just winding down after work, these prune, mozzarella and basil skewers make for a nutritious and delicious addition to the party.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinterest#Tea Culture#Afternoon Tea#Tea Party#Food Drink#French#The Swan Coach House
Time Out Global

The 15 best happy hours in Chicago

Looking for the ultimate post-work drinks? We've rounded up some of our favorite happy hour deals throughout the city. Society may have revised what post-pandemic work looks like, but post-work drinks? That’s a staple that won’t go away anytime soon. Leave it to Chicago’s best cocktail bars and restaurants to offer enticing happy hour drinks and food pairings, from yuquita fries and lavender-infused vodka cocktails to oysters and martinis. Whether you’ve been hard-pressed to get a reservation at a popular restaurant, want to kick back with coworkers and a few pitchers of sangria, or impress a date with your board game skills, the best happy hours in Chicago offer plenty of entertainment—4pm karaoke, anyone?—and atmosphere to spice up any day of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
BobVila

11 Reasons We Love Pinterest’s New Barkitecture Trend

American pet owners spent over $103 billion on their animal family members in 2020, and our furry companions have enjoyed more attention than perhaps ever before in the two years since the Covid-19 pandemic upended public and home life. Sooner or later, new pet trends like barkitecture—or pet-centric design—were bound to happen.
PETS
The Daily South

This Coffee and Tea Countertop Organizer From The Pioneer Woman's Collection Is Too Cute

Waking up with enough natural energy to launch into a full day isn't the easiest feat. There are steps that need to be completed before running out of the house with a to-do list in hand and a bright look in your eye. The morning routine might include taking a hot shower, or perhaps plunging your face into a bowl of ice water. For most people, this treasured time also calls for caffeine—typically in the form of coffee or tea.
HOME & GARDEN
The Daily South

Chocolate Chiffon Cake

Recipes for light and airy chiffon cakes have been around since the 1920s and were once a poplar ways for home bakers to show off their skills. One bite of this dessert will convince us that it's time to use a chiffon cake to establish our own bragging rights. You'll need a 10-cup tube pan, what some bakers call an angel food cake pan. (Don't try to substitute a Bundt pan, which won't hold all the batter and makes the cake rubbery and tough.) This hint might sound like a prank, but inverting the cake while it cools is key to its delicate texture. When the cake comes out of the oven, gently flip the pan over and slip the center tube over the long neck of a heavy bottle, such as a wine or vinegar bottle, which suspends the cake above the counter so that its spongy texture doesn't collapse before it has a chance to cool and set. It's easy, and worth it.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

If You Want the Boldest Blue Hydrangeas, the Secret is in Your Coffee Grounds

French hydrangeas are prized for their globe-like blooms, popping off like fireworks shows in gardens throughout the late spring and early summer. Mopheads are typically pink, blue, or white, but can also be manipulated to suit color preferences–if you're willing to get your hands dirty. What color blooms your...
GARDENING
The Daily South

The Ultimate Way to Use Up Leftover Cake, According to a Baker

The decorations are up, the lights are dimmed, and the table is set. The only thing missing from this picture? A glorious dessert finale, in the form of cake. Here at Southern Living, we believe that no occasion is complete without a stunning cake. Whether you opt for a towering layer cake or a crowd-pleasing sheet cake, there is a cake to suit every gathering. Something about having a cake on the table just says, "party."
RECIPES
The Daily South

8 Tips for Scoring the Best Secondhand Décor, According to a Serious Collector

If you ask us, new isn't always better. Incorporating secondhand décor—pre-owned furniture, art, textiles, rugs, lighting, and other curios—into your home's design not only allows you to reduce waste but also immediately imbue it with the kind of personality and character you can't buy in a shiny, big-box showroom. Not to mention, your dollar stretches a whole lot further—scoring that just-right piece with perfect patina for a song can be downright addicting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

Shoppers Love This $8 Microwavable Bacon Rack That Produces Crispy Strips Without the Mess

Whether it's topping a breakfast sandwich or sitting alongside a heap of scrambled eggs, bacon just makes a meal better. Though bacon is often oven-baked or fried on the stovetop, there's nothing easier than popping a few strips in the microwave—where, yes, you can achieve crispy and chewy results. And right now, a microwavable bacon rack that over 5,600 Amazon shoppers love is on sale for less than $8.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Most Popular Spring Interior Styles, According to Pinterest

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Spring is (finally) on its way which means the first hint of warmer weather and longer days—so why not upgrade your interior decor to match? Taking a look at Pinterest data, Prestigious Textiles has determined five of the most popular spring interior styles to try out in 2022, whether you’re thinking of a full renovation or just want to add in a few little extra accessories.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy