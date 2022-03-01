ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Confirms Cyberattack Hit Toyota Supplier

Japan's government said Tuesday that a cyberattack was behind disruption at a Toyota supplier that forced the top-selling automaker to halt operations at domestic plants for a day. Local media reported the attack on parts supplier Kojima Industries was a possible ransomware attack, with the firm saying...

