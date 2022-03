DENVER (CBS4)- Once again Saturday Ukrainians and Ukrainian Americans lined Lincoln Street in downtown Denver on the lawn of the Colorado State Capitol to make their voices heard. (credit: CBS) This time, however, they seemed to have more support than just their country men and women. Flags from Lithuania, Georgia, Latvia and even a traditional Belarussian flew alongside the familiar blue and yellow banner of Ukraine. Saule Lankelyte is Lithuanian and says she fears Vladimir Putin’s ambition. “We wanted to support Ukraine because Lithuania has gone through similar things,” she said. “I’m kind of scared because we haven’t really experienced an actual war in...

