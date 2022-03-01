Geek Giveaway: Museum Line Batman 1/4 Scale Polystone Statue (Queen Studios)

The last “movie that I like but don’t love so it didn’t make the list” movie for this mega list is the Charles Band directed weird beard sci-fi action flick Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn. The movie has a terrific look and some impressive special effects and make-up. The movie also has Tim Thomerson in it, which is always a plus, regardless of what the movie actually is. And who doesn’t love the goddamn name Metalstorm? That’s such a great movie title. But the movie never really gels the way it needs to. It’s slow, it meanders around too much, and it doesn’t leave you with a feeling of “Holy crap! That was awesome!” It just sort of is. That doesn’t mean the movie isn’t good. Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn is good. It just isn’t great. It should have been. Had it been great I bet we would have had at least one sequel, and that would have been cool.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO