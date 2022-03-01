ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo building in Downtown Norfolk stands with Ukraine by lighting up in colors of country's flag

NORFOLK, Va. - The Wells Fargo building in Downtown Norfolk is standing with Ukraine.

The building, located at 440 Monticello Avenue, lit up with the colors of the country's flag Monday night.

The top of the building regularly displays a variety of colors for different occasions. Now, it's showing support of the people bravely fighting Russian forces.

This comes amid a crisis in the European nation after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation and launched an invasion of Ukraine , claiming it's intended to protect civilians.

WTKR News 3

ODU candlelight vigil for Ukraine attended by dozens

One by one, people walked up to the podium and offered words of solidarity, prayed and even sang for the people in Ukraine, honoring those who have lost their lives during the tragic attack by Russia and to stand in solidarity with those still fighting for their freedom.
