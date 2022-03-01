Wells Fargo building in Downtown Norfolk stands with Ukraine by lighting up in colors of country's flag

NORFOLK, Va. - The Wells Fargo building in Downtown Norfolk is standing with Ukraine.

The building, located at 440 Monticello Avenue, lit up with the colors of the country's flag Monday night.

The top of the building regularly displays a variety of colors for different occasions. Now, it's showing support of the people bravely fighting Russian forces.

This comes amid a crisis in the European nation after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation and launched an invasion of Ukraine , claiming it's intended to protect civilians.

Related: Ukrainian woman living in Portsmouth gives insight into war happening in her home country