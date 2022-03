We’re only three months into the year and it already feels like everyone could use a vacation. Luckily Airbnb has some ideas—from Orlando, Florida (the top place for families) to Paris (the number-one international destination). People are packing their bags and setting their automatic email replies. The brand recently released its top 10 most wish-listed rentals, and these aren’t your average guesthouses or hostels. An A-frame cabin in Utah’s Zion National Park and an “earth house” in Missouri have us thinking about how to incorporate a vacation experience into our everyday lives. Take a peek inside Airbnb’s most coveted stays and find the design ideas we’re stealing from each.

