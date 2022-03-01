ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Allegheny County man arrested after FBI says he tried to meet girl for sex in a local park

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A Ross man is now in U.S. custody after going to an Allegheny County park to meet who he thought was a 12-year-old girl, for sex.

Court documents show in September 2021, an undercover FBI agent set up a social media profile posing as a 12-year-old girl. A short time later, 40-year-old Vikash Mishra sent the profile a private message, which then led to months of text exchanges.

According to the affidavit, Mishra told the girl he was 30 years old and they should keep their relationship a secret. Mishra gradually groomed the ‘girl’ over time, engaging in sexually explicit conversation and sharing suggestive photos.

Mishra eventually would ask the ‘girl’ to share her address. The undercover agent told him a location in Shaler, where they agreed to meet in late February.

According to the affidavit, agents took Mishra into custody near a park in the area.

“It’s a very good neighborhood, we have been here 30 years and never had any trouble,” said Linda Huston, who lives near where the arrest took place.

“It’s great that they caught him and no little kids were harmed, that would be just awful.”

According to the FBI, Mishra admitted to traveling to the park in order to engage in sexual activity, but not sexual intercourse, with who he thought was the child.

WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men who tried to scam elderly woman out of $12K rearrested after release

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Two men who were arrested in connection to a scam targeting grandparents and then released days later are once again in police custody. On Tuesday, Bethel Park police announced they arrested two men they say were caught in the act of scamming an 83-year-old woman. Police said they got Wilson Burgos Hernandez and Noel Medrano-Abreu when they showed up at the woman’s home to collect more than $12,000.
Ex-Missouri mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing $40K worth of sports cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former mail carrier in Missouri pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing 94 sports cards worth nearly $40,000, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Robinson waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, the release stated.
