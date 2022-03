Freshman Darius Adams scored 20 points as top-seeded Manasquan defeated eighth-seeded Red Bank Regional, 66-52, in the Central Jersey, Group 3 quarterfinals in Manasquan. Matt Solomon had 16 points for Manasquan (23-5), which has now on 10 of its last 11 games after using a 12-0 run that stretched over the second and third quarters to pull away. Griffin Linstra and Ryan Frauenheim added eight points apiece.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO