Bronx principal gets slimed by students for this year’s ‘Read-A-Thon’

A Bronx principal made a wager with his students at St. Margaret of Cortona School by putting some pretty unique prizes on the table if they reached some big reading goals.

Principal Hugh Keenan held up his end of the bargain after raising the stakes for this year’s “Read-a-thon.”

Elementary students raised money for every minute spent reading.

Earlier this month, they reached their first milestone.

For a $5,000 goal, the children got to duct tape him to a wall. If they reached $15,000, they would shave his head. If they reached a $25,000 goal, they would get to pour slime over his head.

On Monday, a barber came ready with a buzzer in hand. Then, it was time for the principal to get slimed.

Overall, 274 students read almost 80,000 minutes, sending more than $26,000 to the school.

School officials say they hope to use the money to buy new smartboards, playground equipment, water fountains and Chromebooks for the kids.