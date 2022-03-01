ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Release - Public Input Sought for Improvements Downtown

City of Rochester

News Release

(Monday, Feb. 28, 2022) – The City of Rochester, in partnership with the N.Y. State Department of State, Empire State Development and other State agencies, has begun its planning efforts to select the projects that will be included in Rochester’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award that Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December. This round of DRI funding will focus on the transformation of the area from the Genesee River east to Franklin Street and from Main Street north to Andrews Street. A map of the project boundary area, along with more information, video of prior meetings and a project email signup form can be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/DRI.

A Local Planning Committee (LPC) of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders has been formed to develop the strategic investment plan for the funding. The LPC will hold a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Monroe Community College’s Downtown Campus, 321 State St. Free parking is available in Lot AA on Morrie Silver Way. Masks are required. Pre-registration is encouraged. Please pre-register at www.cityofrochester.gov/DRI to attend in person.

The public may also attend the meeting virtually by Zoom by registering at www.cityofrochester.gov/DRI.

###

The City of Rochester administration of Mayor Malik D. Evans is committed to promoting positive systemic and structural change by providing transparent and collaborative leadership, offering equitable access to essential municipal services, enabling productive intergovernmental, private, and non-profit partnerships, and promoting increased quality of life through investments that create vibrant neighborhoods and employment opportunities, making Rochester a hope-filled city with an exciting future.

