SECTIONAL MONDAY: Callie Walker’s buzzer-beater sends Midlakes to sectional finals; Lyons boys cruise to victory

Semifinals for Section V high school boys and girls basketball began on Monday night.

A couple Wayne-Finger Lakes teams advanced to the sectional finals.

Check out all the scores, stats and updated brackets below.

BOYS SCOREBOARD (2/28):

Campbell-Savona 46 Lyons 77

CS – Cain Simpson 13; Kaden Bolt 9; Kade Cochran 9; Lucas Feldman 6

LYO – JC Walker 21; Jaylen Battle 18; Jacobs Sides 8; Quintin Franklin 7; Jaiden Lopez 7; Matt Briggs 5

Walker recorded his 1,000th point in the win.

Romulus 39 Batavia Notre-Dame 72

Dundee-Bradford 67 Caledonia-Mumford 82

DB – Logan Salvatore 22; Michael End 11; Nick Slavick 11; Ryan McTamney 10

CM – Kyle Wade 33; Evan Raniewicz 16; Scott Essig 11; Nate Doll 10; Alex Carnes 8

TUESDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE:

Marion vs. Avoca-Prattsburgh

GIRLS SCOREBOARD (2/28):

Penn Yan 45 Midlakes 47

PY – Jammie Decker 14; Kaley Griffin 13; Sierra Harrison 11; Elle Harrison 7

MID – Kate Mahoney 10; Stella DelPapa 8; Grace Murphy 8; Hanna Godkin 8

Webster-Schroeder 57 Canandaigua 52

WS – Mariah Watkins 29; Bria Watkins 11; Andraia DiPisa 8; Julia Perales 6

CAN – Abbey Herod 14; Mya Herman 13; Kyleigh Chapman 11; Liv Schorr 7; Macy Bacon 7

TUESDAY NIGHT GIRLS SCHEDULE:

Newark vs. Hornell – Kyle French and Paul Russo will have the call on FL1 Radio at 6 p.m.

Palmyra-Macedon vs. Waterloo – Paul Russo and Kyle French will have the call on FL1 Radio at 7:45 p.m.

Keshequa vs. Dundee-Bradford

Check out the updated brackets below:

