‘You’re not alone’: People in Ukraine grateful for support from the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — As thousands flee from war-stricken Ukraine, some are staying behind to help refugees and protect their homeland. As they try to fight off the invasion, support from the Inland Northwest is helping them persevere.

It’s hard to feel for people to really feel like they’re able to help in a war on the other side of the world.

“It’s a little hard knowing that I can’t do much physically but knowing that at least I could pray and do that little, it makes me happy,” said Zoryana Malko. Her brother is fighting in Ukraine, and she also has other family there, as well.

While prayers may not feel like much, they’re more powerful than people think.

“Compared to Russia, we are like David and Goliath, but it’s so cool to know so many countries are supporting us,” said Yaroslav Yahotin. He’s in Ternopil helping with the influx of refugees coming from East and Central Ukraine. “It’s really dangerous in Ukraine right now, especially in Kyiv and East Ukraine.”

He, along with other mission groups, are turning churches and offices into makeshift refugee camps. Families are running from this danger and finding safety in Ternopil. Teams are doing whatever they can to help make room for those in need. Many are sleeping on the floor. These cots on the ground are welcome protection for people when their country’s under attack.

“It’s a full ongoing war. People are being killed. Peaceful people are being killed. Children are being killed, and everyone needs to know that,” said Zhenya Chekushkin. He’s a local pastor in Ternopil who’s working day and night to bring relief and aid to people in need.

It’s hard for those in the Inland Northwest to watch the devastation from across the world.

“People are being murdered right now, and we can’t watch. We can’t just watch. They’re begging for our help,” said Jax Clay while attending a service at the First Ukrainian Baptist Church on Sunday. He has a strip of yellow tape on his navy coat and a Ukraine flag in the back of his truck.

These small gestures may not seem like much, but they’re making the world of a difference for those on the ground.

“It’s amazing. You know you’re not alone,” Chekushkin added.

Whether it’s a rally, prayer or a shout of support, it’s giving people in Ukraine the hope they need to keep going.

If you’d like to donate to the Youth With a Mission Team welcoming refugees in Ternopil, Ukraine, you can do so HERE.

Once you follow the link, enter how much money you’d like to give and then in the FUND drop-down menu, select “Ternopil Relief”. This money will go to people welcoming refugees in West Ukraine as people flee from East and Central Ukraine.

You can also donate to the Red Cross which has teams on the ground in Ukraine and in neighboring countries welcoming refugees. You can donate to those efforts HERE.

