Heat blow out Bulls in battle of top two in Eastern Conference standings

The Chicago Bulls had an opportunity to pull even with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference, but instead the Heat extended their lead in the conference to two games with a decisive, 112-99 win.

Miami built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led by as many as 24 in the victory. The Heat got 20 points each from point guards Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro.

The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan -- who was unstoppable over a stretch that included an eight-game streak scoring at least 35 points — only managed 18 against the Heat. It was his lowest scoring total since Jan. 14, snapping a 20-game streak with at least 20 points. Chicago was instead led by Zach LaVine who scored 22.

With the win, the Heat improved to 41-21 while the Bulls fell to 39-23. Lurking in third place in the Eastern Conference are the suddenly red hot Philadelphia 76ers at 37-23 following back-to-back dominant victories in the first two games with James Harden in the lineup.

Up next for Miami are a pair of road games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls will look to avoid a three-game losing streak in a Thursday road game against the Atlanta Hawks.