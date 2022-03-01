Too close for comfort, Eastern View strains past Powhatan 53-50

Eastern View knocked off Powhatan 53-50 on February 28 in Virginia girls high school basketball action.

Powhatan proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 27-24 advantage over Eastern View at the half.

The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 29-23 stretch over the final quarter.

