Manchester City and Manchester United collide for a second time this Premier League season each aiming to stay ahead in competitive battles towards the top of the Premier League.Pep Guardiola’s side won 2-0 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture in November.With Liverpool putting the pressure on, the Spanish manager has said that his side may require vicin each and ever remaining league game to be sure of a fourth title in five seasons.Their opponents may not have perked up quite as the Manchester United hierarchy would have hoped when they installed interim manager Ralf Rangnick, but do find...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO