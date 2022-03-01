ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

By Colton Salaz
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEa0r_0eRuTM5d00

BALTIMORE (WDCW) — Nearly 50 Headstones at a Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Maryland were defaced last week, just as tensions between Russia and Ukraine boiled over into all-out warfare.

According to The Associated Press, officials from the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore — who operates the Dundalk cemetery — confirmed that dozens of headstones, along with statues of angels, were knocked over and vandalized.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by downloading the WDVM app

Cemetery Administrator Stephen Humeniuk told WDCW that a jogger running past the cemetery last week discovered the broken and toppled headstones, and reported them to authorities.

Humeniuk says he doesn’t believe the timing is a coincidence, and that there were more nefarious motives underlying the headstone’s vandalism.

The Catholic Church is working alongside local law enforcement in order to catch the people who committed this act of vandalism.

Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Gladys Brown wouldn’t comment on whether this was being investigated as a hate crime, bud did confirm to the AP that they are looking into the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Murder of Missouri snake breeder on ‘Dateline’

On Friday’s “Dateline,” world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick is found dead and first responders believe his missing anaconda could be to blame, but as the frantic hunt for a missing snake begins, the investigation soon reveals a tragic family saga and a sinister betrayal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Russia#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Wdcw#Catholic Cemetery#The Associated Press#Wdvm#The Catholic Church#Sgt#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

Bird flu detected in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is warning “highly pathogenic avian influenza” has been identified in Massachusetts that could spread rapidly and the poultry industry could be at risk if it’s not contained.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Senator: Crumbling foundation response in the works

Lawmakers are actively working on legislation to address foundations beneath homes in central Massachusetts that are crumbling due to the use of a particular mineral in the concrete, according to Sen. Becca Rausch, who described the issue on the Senate floor Thursday as a "widespread problem" that must be addressed.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy