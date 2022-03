OMG, it's not that time of the year again, is it? Unfortunately, it is. Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. Time change this year seems to have snuck up on me, and I'm sure it has on you too. I honestly wasn't expecting it to happen for another couple of weeks, but here we are. Also, it seems a lot earlier this year, but it's not. Daylight Saving Time has been occurring on the second Sunday in March since 2007 after the Energy Policy Act of 2005 was signed into law.

5 HOURS AGO