Vandalism

Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

By Colton Salaz
counton2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WDCW) — Nearly 50 Headstones at a Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Maryland were defaced last week, just as tensions between Russia and Ukraine boiled over into all-out warfare. According to The Associated Press, officials from...

www.counton2.com

WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police investigating cemeteries vandalized, swastikas painted on headstones

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after three nearby Roman Catholic cemeteries were vandalized and swastikas were spray-painted on several headstones. Officers were called to St. Benedict Cemetery in Plymouth Township early Thursday. They also found more swastikas on headstones at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken and at St. Matthew Cemetery in Whitemarsh Township. It […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Maryland State
KAKE TV

Vandals topple tombstones, shatter urns at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland

DUNDALK, Md. (WBAL) — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalizing a Ukrainian cemetery. Myron Skyrczuk told 11 News he found the damage while visiting his brother's grave at the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery. "I would never do anything like this stupid, desecrate somebody's final...
MARYLAND STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Headstones desecrated at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland, police say. ‘It’s just sad’

Headstones were found knocked down and desecrated at a Ukrainian church’s cemetery in Maryland last week and police say they’re investigating. Reports of the damaged cemetery come as Russia’s attack on neighboring Ukraine is ongoing in Eastern Europe and hundreds, potentially thousands, of Ukrainians have died as of Feb. 28. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine on three fronts early Thursday, Feb. 24, “bombarding cities, towns and villages.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Ukrainian Church Congregation In Baltimore Prays For Putin To Choose Peace

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As tensions mount on the Ukraine-Russia Border, Ukrainian-Americans in Baltimore are left worrying about loved ones and family members. That’s why members of the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church are praying for peace. Ihor Remsky has been a member of the church for 69 years. He still has family in Ukraine and is wondering about the reason behind Russia’s hostility. “The people over there are on pins and needles,” he told WJZ. Remsky questions Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions. Now, U.S. President Joe Biden predicting an invasion into Ukraine by Russia. “As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday. “We have reason to believe that.” Remsky says he fears the potential outcome of such a venture. “I’m sure it’s going to be a heavy price to pay for both sides, not just one side, for both sides. There’s going to be a lot of grieving parents,” he said. After today’s church service, members of the congregation went to Washington, DC, to a peaceful march in support of Ukraine.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque restaurant targeted by vandals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque restaurant says they were targeted by vandals. Garcia’s Kitchen on Central was vandalized overnight. The restaurant’s surveillance video shows the suspect picking up a large rock and throwing it at the front door, and the window. “I know they’ve hit a lot of other places. I know the church down on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WGAL

Memorial company accused of not delivering headstones to customers

The state attorney general says a family-run memorial business is cheating mourning families out of thousands of dollars. WGAL News 8's Josslyn Howard shows us how he's trying to stop them. "This is probably one of my all-time favorite ones of her," said Ashley Boone, a Memorials customer. "Her eyes...
BUSINESS
The Exponent

Krannert bathroom vandalized on Wednesday

A bathroom on one of the upper floors of the Krannert School of Management reportedly was vandalized Wednesday, Purdue university Police Department Capt. Song Kang said. The offender poured hand sanitizer over the toilet seat and the mirrors, Kang said. Additionally, feminine hygiene products were scattered over the floor. Building...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WOWK 13 News

Headstone stolen from Elk Cemetery

VINTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A headstone was stolen from Elk Cemetery in Vinton County, Ohio, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says the theft happened on or around Feb. 14. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the theft of the headstone pictured above call 740-596-5242.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Video shows moment house exploded in Missouri

Dramatic security camera footage captured the moment a residential home exploded into a fireball of gas, debris and smoke.The home in the Missouri neighbourhood of O’Fallen was levelled by the explosion, which the public utility company Spire said was caused by a third-party striking a gas line.O’Fallon Fire Department and police evacuated the area shortly before the explosion, which damaged nearby homes and cars about noon local time on Tuesday.The security camera footage that captured the explosion was provided by a neighbour to local broadcaster KMOV News 4. Neighbours told News 4 a company was installing lines when they struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLO TV Reno

Mural in downtown Quincy vandalized

QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) -One person is was arrested Saturday after vandalism to the Mountain Mauidu Indian mural in downtown Quincy, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday. The person, identified only as female, was arrested on a charge unrelated to the vandalism of the mural at Main Street and...
QUINCY, CA
WOKV

Prosecutors: California woman kidnapped in 2016 made it all up

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who disappeared for several weeks in 2016, then told investigators when she was found that she had been kidnapped, is now facing charges because prosecutors say her entire story was made up. Sherri Papini was found on Thanksgiving in 2016 after weeks of searching...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Laurinburg Exchange

Headstones returned to historic cemetery

LAURINBURG—The Stewartsville Cemetery is back to its memorial glory after volunteers returned the headstones to their graves Saturday. Two large trees were removed from the historic cemetery last fall to prevent damage to headstones and in order for the trees to be taken down, more than 30 tombstones were removed.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

