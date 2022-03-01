Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As tensions mount on the Ukraine-Russia Border, Ukrainian-Americans in Baltimore are left worrying about loved ones and family members. That’s why members of the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church are praying for peace. Ihor Remsky has been a member of the church for 69 years. He still has family in Ukraine and is wondering about the reason behind Russia’s hostility. “The people over there are on pins and needles,” he told WJZ. Remsky questions Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions. Now, U.S. President Joe Biden predicting an invasion into Ukraine by Russia. “As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday. “We have reason to believe that.” Remsky says he fears the potential outcome of such a venture. “I’m sure it’s going to be a heavy price to pay for both sides, not just one side, for both sides. There’s going to be a lot of grieving parents,” he said. After today’s church service, members of the congregation went to Washington, DC, to a peaceful march in support of Ukraine.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO