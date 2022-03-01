Disney Turns Its Huge New Star Wars Project Around

LAKE BUENA VISTA – The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that their fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel “Halcyon” will debut on March 1st to take guests to a ‘galaxy far, far away.”
“Guests become the heroes of their own Star Wars stories during a two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a vessel known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Passengers relax in well-appointed cabins, enjoy exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment,” according to Disney.
Passengers enjoy their Halcyon starcruiser cabin in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Caitlyn McCabe, photographer)
During their...
