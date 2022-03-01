ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Turns Its Huge New Star Wars Project Around

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's only February, but the Disney parks are already having a big year. Okay, maybe more like an enormous year. It's Walt Disney World's 50th birthday, and while the parks never need an excuse to put on a celebration, this one is kind of a big deal. The park...

Thrillist

Disney’s New Star Wars Hotel Will Transport You to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

You will hear that intergalactic greeting repeatedly even before you take the long walk down an almost brutalist, intentionally drab, concrete hallway. That leads to an elevator—er, pod—that shuttles you from the planet’s surface to the spacious atrium of the Halcyon, the hub of Disney World’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
PopCrush

Go Inside Disney’s Immersive New Star Wars Hotel

After years of development and construction, Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will finally open to the public on March 1. The hotel is designed to be a totally immersive experience that supposedly sends guests on the Star Wars equivalent of a cruise; for several days you get an all-inclusive stay on the Galactic Starcruiser plus a trip to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
CinemaBlend

First Reviews For Disney's Expensive New Star Wars Hotel Are In, And They're All Over The Galaxy

The anticipation surrounding Disney World’s newest hotel has been out of this world – and with good reason. Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser isn’t just a hotel. It’s a state-of-the-art -- and expensive -- immersive experience designed to plunge guests deep into the beloved cinematic universe. The opening has been years in the making, so all eyes are on the first reviews. And as with many new developments with the Star Wars franchise, there’s a healthy range of reactions.
CBS Miami

Disney’s New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Opens In March

LAKE BUENA VISTA – The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that their fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel “Halcyon” will debut on March 1st to take guests to a ‘galaxy far, far away.” “Guests become the heroes of their own Star Wars stories during a two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a vessel known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Passengers relax in well-appointed cabins, enjoy exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment,” according to Disney. Passengers enjoy their Halcyon starcruiser cabin in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Caitlyn McCabe, photographer) During their...
Biloxi Sun Herald

Universal Has a New Weapon in Its War Against Disney

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California compete for customers with Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios in Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in California. Both companies want families to come and spend their entire...
