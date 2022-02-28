ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinaw City, MI

Lady Comets top Islanders, will host Pickford in district final

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

MACKINAW CITY — After ending the regular season with two straight losses, the Mackinaw City girls basketball team was hoping to rediscover its mojo right in time for the postseason.

The Lady Comets appeared to do just that on Monday, using balanced scoring and solid defense to take down Cedarville-DeTour in a 66-40 Division 4 district semifinal victory in Mackinaw City.

"It's been one of the strengths of this team is that we've had great balance all year, and so many girls that can score and hit double figures," said Mackinaw City coach Jake Huffman. "It was really nice to see some of that balance come back for us tonight. I think all my starters had a great night. Gabi (Bell) got rolling with the (3-pointer) a little bit, Marlie (Postula) shot well, and Madison (Smith) did a nice job inside. We still got points from Gracie (Beauchamp) and Larissa (Huffman).

"Rae (Hingston) played phenomenal defense on (Taylor) Williams. She's one of the best players we've seen this year, and she demands quite a bit of attention, and Raeann did a really nice job on her."

The Comets (18-3) got off to a terrific start, opening the game with a 9-0 run keyed by two field goals apiece from Huffman and Smith. The Comets, who didn't allow an Islanders point until the final minute of the first quarter, led 13-4 after one.

Mackinaw City's offense played an even better second period, outscoring the Islanders by a 20-12 margin and taking a 33-16 lead into the break.

"That first half, we definitely played some really nice basketball," Huffman said. "We controlled the boards, we didn't turn the ball over much, and we did all that good stuff that we needed to do, and hopefully that's a good confidence builder going into the final on Wednesday with a really, really tough Pickford team."

The Islanders (8-12) showed plenty of fight themselves, cutting their deficit to 36-24 after a made basket by Hayley Kohlmann midway through the third, but the Comets received a bucket and two made free throws from Smith to push their lead back up to 16 by the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, the Comets pulled away to seal a home district final clash with Pickford (16-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

"They're arguably the team to beat in this regional," Huffman said of Pickford. "There's seven or eight teams that could win the regional between Posen and Inland Lakes and Rudyard, and I think we're in that mix with Pickford and Engadine. If you look into all the teams that could fit into that regional final, it's a really tough region because there's no cupcakes in there."

While the Islanders scrapped and clawed all night, the first-quarter struggles ended up being too much to overcome.

"We don't have a ton of seniors on the team, so I think the nerves kind of got us a little bit coming out of the gate," said Cedarville-DeTour coach Brad Causley. "It certainly was a slow start and we dug ourselves a pretty big hole. I was happy with the way we fought back in the second half, but that slow start definitely got us."

Smith finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block to lead the Comets, who received 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Postula. Also reaching double figures was Gracie Beauchamp, who tallied 12 points, two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block. Huffman added nine points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist, Julia Sullivan had seven points, three steals, one rebound and one block, and Bell tallied six points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Kohlmann's 12 points led the Islanders, who received 11 points apiece from Lily Fisher and Williams.

"This is our first year with the co-op with us and DeTour, so it was kind of a roller coaster," Causley said. "It took a while to get everybody on the same page. I'm not sure if we were all on the same page even at the end of the season, so I think it's going to take another year or so before we get things going. Really happy with the group we have coming back next year. We'll have a senior-loaded class. We were missing (Lily Plowman) tonight who is kind of a big part of our team, but she'll be a senior next year.

"I'm expecting that we'll have a pretty good season next year."

Rounding out the Comets were Hingston (three rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block) and Jersey Beauchamp (three assists).

With a district title on the line — and a really tough Pickford team coming to town — Huffman knows his squad will have to play at a high level if it wants to prevail.

"I've watched them twice this year and they've got a really nice team, they're really fast, they've got a lot of shooters," Huffman said. "I think it's really going to come down to how well we can defend and control their shooters, and at the same time, we're going to have to control the boards against them, because they're a team that you cannot allow second or third shots because they have too many shooters. If you're scrambling around for rebounds and not getting them, then they're getting wide-open 3-pointers and they're going to bury them.

"The margin of error against them is pretty small. I feel really good that if we come out and play our best basketball — like we did in the first half tonight and for three quarters against Inland Lakes — then we are very capable of beating them."

The Mackinaw City-Pickford winner advances to next week's regional semifinals in Rogers City.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Lady Comets top Islanders, will host Pickford in district final

