Yuba County supes to consider YSAC resolution Tuesday

After delaying action last week that would have allowed Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to apply for and continue to receive grant funds that would benefit the residents of Yuba County, the county’s board of supervisors is slated to consider a request from the nonprofit Tuesday during a special meeting in Marysville.

The public meeting is scheduled to take place at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St. in Marysville.

The resolution in question was not passed by supervisors last week because of concerns over COVID-19 mitigation policies put in place for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture events.

As stated in a county staff report, the resolution being brought before the Yuba County Board of Supervisors is for “approving the application and authorizing execution of a state-local Partnership program for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture with California Arts Council.”

David Read, executive director for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, previously said the rather routine resolution presented last week is something that is approved each year and is required in order to receive grant funding from the state and organizations such as the California Arts Council.

“That’s what opens the door for funding from the California Arts Council,” Read said after last week’s meeting.

Ahead of Tuesday’s possible decision, Read said as much as $200,000 in state funding for Yuba County could be lost if supervisors do not approve the resolution.

“There is no cost to the County for this authorization which we have received, without question, for decades,” Read said Thursday in an email to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture supporters. “However, as the local representative we will bring in about $200,000 from the state for local art and culture programs which would not come into the community otherwise. It helps cover staff salaries, utilities, and insurance.”

During last week’s meeting, Read stressed that the resolution was not related to any funding requests the nonprofit has made or will make to the county.

“My funding request has nothing to do with the resolution, it’s a totally separate issue,” Read previously said. “The resolution is simply to reauthorize Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture as the representative of Yuba County to the California Arts Council.”

On Monday, Read said the COVID-19 policy put in place remains fluid as guidelines and recommendations continue to change.

Updated on Feb. 25, the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture COVID-19 policy currently states:

– If you are Vaccinated, show proof of being fully vaccinated (i.e., 2 weeks + have passed since the attendee has received the single-dose vaccine or the 2nd dose in a two-dose series). VACCINES ARE NOT REQUIRED.

– If you are NOT Vaccinated, provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test that is done within 72 hours of the event. Bring the proof of a negative PCR test to the event you will be attending.

– As of February 15, 2022 MASKS ARE RECOMMENDED NOT REQUIRED.

As part of his presentation last week to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors, Read informed supervisors of the myriad of grants the nonprofit applies for and relies on to provide services and opportunities to the Yuba-Sutter community – which include veterans programs and at-risk youth initiatives.

If supervisors ultimately decide not to approve the resolution, then Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is at risk of losing needed grant funding that would specifically benefit residents in Yuba County, Read previously said.

“If they choose not to do this, it is going to jeopardize funding for the whole thing,” Read said. “If I have to go at it alone as a Sutter County arts council, then I will. We have no choice if they don’t authorize us. If Yuba County pulls its support, it’s not about the money … I have no choice. … If you’re truly supportive of the arts, meet us halfway for the betterment of the community.”