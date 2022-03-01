Number of youth counselors at Memphis police precincts to double

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More counselors will soon be available to help kids who commit violent crimes across Memphis.

FOX13 told you about this request from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris last week.

Monday, Shelby County Commissioners approved more money to double the number of counselors for kids at police precincts.

It’s something many people agree with.

“We can’t keep going with the status quo. We can’t keep doing what we’ve been doing, expecting different results,” said Dena Vaughan

“You’ve really got to get down to these kids’ level and relate to what they’re experiencing,” Octavious Tyson told FOX13.

By going from three counselors to six, county leaders hope to double the number of families they can help. Assistance will include mental health resources, housing, and job placement.

Counselors will also create summer camps and partner with law enforcement, schools, and nonprofits to offer wraparound support. Counselors helped 600 families last year.

Counselors are already available at three police stations: Mount Moriah, Old Allen, and Tillman.

Approval to expand the program will add three more precincts: Crump, Airways, and Raines.

On several occasions, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has called on the county to do more to curb crime and shut the revolving door he believes allows juveniles to continue committing a crime. The added counselors could be a big step to do that.

