Ohio County Schools replacing books deemed inappropriate by school officials; many aren’t happy

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)-News over Ohio County Schools keeping certain books off the shelves has been circulating social media, and many aren’t happy.

But school officials say some of the information you’re hearing is false.

School officials say no books are banned, but they are keeping books they find to be age inappropriate off their shelves.

School officials had named a few books they are concerned about. Some include “Ruby Bridges Goes to School” and “Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington”. School officials deem the illustrations in some of the books as “too graphic”. They say one contains a racial slur. Because of that, school officials say they’re replacing them with other books that have the same subject matter.

School officials say it’s what’s best for the kids.

Still many are concerned.

“My biggest concern is when you start to remove books, you’re taking away something, and anytime you start to do that, you’re eroding freedoms.” Robert Strong, concerned community member

“There are still a lot of issues surrounding the removal of books in the first place. You look at what’s happening at our State Legislator. Just today a Senate bill was resurrected that could possibly be very harmful to teachers who are teaching the truth about our history.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association}

“If you’re concerned, please contact us. I’m not only a professional in Ohio County schools. I am a parent. So, I want what’s best for not only the children of Ohio County, but my own. I’m willing to do whatever it takes.” Raquel McLeod, director of student services for Ohio County Schools

Director of Student Services Raquel McLeod says she’s open to talking any parents, students, or community members about any concerns. Just call (304) 243-0300.

