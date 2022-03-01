ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden administration highlights racial justice achievements

By Hannah Brandt
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GhUB_0eRuPhZc00

As Black History Month comes to an end, the Biden administration is recognizing recent strides made for racial justice. However, many people say there are still gaping holes in the path to equality.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Justices Say Biden Administration May Have Evaded Federal Law in Quietly Removing Trump-Era Immigration Rule

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case about a remnant of former President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies, and several justices took aim at the Biden Administration for allegedly evading the “notice and comment” requirements of the federal law known as the Administrative Procedure Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Justice#Racism
Washington Times

Biden administration restarts troubled Iraqi refugee program

The State Department said it is reviving an Iraqi refugee program that was abruptly shut down early last year after investigators discovered government employees had been pilfering files to help people file bogus applications. Department officials insisted the vulnerabilities that led to the massive fraud that tainted thousands of applications...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden’s granddaughter hits back at critics of his State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden has hit out at critics slamming his State of the Union speech on Twitter. Ms Biden, 27, who is the daughter of the president’s son Hunter Biden and has been part of Mr Biden’s official trips in the past, said the “hot takes” on Twitter over her grandfather’s speech “aged quite poorly”. “Wouldn’t be the first time a hot take on Twitter aged quite poorly,” Ms Biden wrote on Tuesday night, quoting the tweet of CNN political commentator David Axelrod. “SOTU isn’t meant to be distilled in 180 characters or less. But if I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Georgia police officer shot by armed robbery suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A police officer in Clayton County is in the hospital after he was shot by an armed robbery suspect. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a business south of Atlanta. The Clayton County Police Department (CCPD) said the suspect shot as the officer pulled up. Police believe the victim of […]
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
WSAV News 3

Russians start feeling the heat of Ukraine war sanctions

MOSCOW (AP) — In the days since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, ordinary Russians are feeling the painful effects — from payment systems that won’t operate and problems withdrawing cash to not being able to purchase certain items. “Apple Pay hasn’t been working since yesterday. It was impossible to […]
POLITICS
DCist

Youngkin Administration Rescinds Racial Equity Resources For Schools

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow released an interim report Friday, summarizing her office’s work to root out so-called “inherently divisive concepts” and critical race theory in educational resources provided to local school divisions by the Virginia Department of Education. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first-ever executive...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy