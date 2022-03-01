ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

$18,000 of state money to help Fresno County wildlife shelters

By Dom McAndrew
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – $18,000 of state funds have been handed to a pair of Fresno County-based wildlife shelters by the state’s Department of Fish and Wildfires.

State officials say both the Fresno Wildlife Rehabilitation Service and the Critter Creek Wildlife Station received $9,000 each in the 2021 grant cycle, part of a total of $549,000 distributed all over the state.

The two centers are among a network of centers offering care to sick, injured, and orphaned wild animals – and the state funds are used to support the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s rehabilitation efforts across California.

According to the CDFW, the funding will pay for services including veterinarian treatment, species-appropriate diets, and enclosure improvements.

