ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

5 people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, police say

By CNN Newsource
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4es8HE_0eRuNqup00

By Topher Gauk-Roger, CNN

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) -- Five people are dead, including three children, after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, police say.

A father walked into a church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood and shot three of his kids -- all under the age of 15 -- before turning the gun on himself, Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said at a press conference.

A fifth person was also shot and killed, police said. Authorities are unable to immediately determine if the fifth victim was related to the shooter or the children.

Multiple law enforcement personnel responded after reports of the shooting, with the Sacramento County police asking people to avoid the area, according to a tweet from the department.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a tweet, described the shooting as "another senseless act of gun violence in America."

CNN has reached out to Sacramento County police and Metro Fire for additional information.

The post 5 people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, police say appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Northern California woman arrested for lying in 2016 self-kidnapping

REDDING, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Northern California woman has been arrested for allegedly lying to federal law authorities in 2016 and faking her own kidnapping. US Attorney Philip Talbert said that Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding was charged for making false statements to federal law enforcement and engaging in mail fraud. “Shasta County Sheriff’s Office immediately The post Northern California woman arrested for lying in 2016 self-kidnapping appeared first on KION546.
REDDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

By DYLAN LOVANAssociated Press LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)-- A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death. The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of endangering neighbors when he fired through sliding-glass side doors and a window of Taylor’s apartment. The post Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid appeared first on KION546.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KION News Channel 5/46

Caretaker arrested in Morgan Hill for abusing 18-month-old

Morgan Hill, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A woman was arrested for the abuse of an 18-month-old child on Feb. 25 that caused brain hemorrhaging to the child, according to police. Amy Christine Jones, 45, was taken into custody and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Police said they responded to the 500 block of E. Central The post Caretaker arrested in Morgan Hill for abusing 18-month-old appeared first on KION546.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Volunteers will be hanging ribbons around Salinas in support of police dept.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Yard Peepz, a Salinas business, is looking for volunteers to help hang ribbons around the city to show support for the Salinas Police Department. The group plans to meet at the Salinas Police Department around 6 p.m. and will be out hanging ribbons for about an hour Friday night. These ribbons The post Volunteers will be hanging ribbons around Salinas in support of police dept. appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

14-year-old arrested for a shooting in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION) A 14-year-old was arrested on Thursday in Morgan Hill for shooting a gun during an argument back in January. Morgan Hill Police said the shooting happened at West Main Avenue and Crest Avenue on January 16th. According to police, the suspect who fired the gun didn't strike the victim, but he did hit a The post 14-year-old arrested for a shooting in Morgan Hill appeared first on KION546.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Big Sur Fire to stop issuing burn permits following Colorado Fire

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)-- As of March 1, Big Sur Fire will no longer be issuing burn permits. All burn permits will be given by the State of California Department of Forestry (Cal Fire) burn permit system on burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. This comes in wake of an investigation of the Colorado Fire that brought to light that The post Big Sur Fire to stop issuing burn permits following Colorado Fire appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KION News Channel 5/46

California Attorney General to investigate TikTok’s physical and mental harms to youth

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that he will begin a nationwide investigation into TikTok's physical and mental harms to children and young adults. The investigation will focus on if the company is violating state consumer protection laws and are putting children at risk. “Our children are growing up in the age The post California Attorney General to investigate TikTok’s physical and mental harms to youth appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KION News Channel 5/46

Sand City drug arrest yields meth, heroin and suboxone films

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A traffic stop earlier this week yielded heroin, meth and a glass pipe. A vehicle was doing an unsafe maneuver and when an officer pulled them over they admitted to possessing controlled substances. Police said they found 10 bindles of heroin, weighing around 5 grams, 12 grams of meth in baggies, The post Sand City drug arrest yields meth, heroin and suboxone films appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wildland fire erupts in Orange County

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (CBSLA/KION-TV)-- A wildfire broke out Wednesday in the Clevland National Forest near the Riverside-Orange county line. The Jim Fire is currently at 60 acres before crews arrived. The fire was reported before noon along Holy Jim Trail between Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Forest Service. “Right now we The post Wildland fire erupts in Orange County appeared first on KION546.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Police#Cnn#Sgt
KION News Channel 5/46

California to end mask mandate for schools and unvaccinated

By JOCELYN GECKER and ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Due to declining case rates beginning on March 1, masks will not be required for unvaccinated people in most indoor settings but will be strongly recommended. These state policies do not change the federal requirement so masks will be required for public transportation. California continues to The post California to end mask mandate for schools and unvaccinated appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas PD haven’t lost hope of the possibility of solving a cold case

SALINA, Calif. (KION) Not a dime was taken from Artemio Garcia on the morning of October 23, 2011. The gunman approached him at his car while parked along Casentini Street in Salinas and shot him at close range for unknown reasons. Eleven years later his family still wants answers. Not because it is going to The post Salinas PD haven’t lost hope of the possibility of solving a cold case appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Sand City marijuana arrest, 4 loaded ‘ghost guns’ found

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Sand City Police pulled over a vehicle that reeked of burnt weed. When officers spoke to the three people in the car they saw cannabis besides the driver's leg, according to Sand City Police. One of the occupants was on probation with an ankle bracelet and so police decided to search The post Sand City marijuana arrest, 4 loaded ‘ghost guns’ found appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gonzales theft leads to arrest in Shasta County, 40 guns found

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Sheriff's SWAT team served a search warrant in Shasta County and uncovered over 40 weapons ranging from handguns, rifles, ghost guns, silencers, meth and other drugs were also located. In Dec. of 2021, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the theft of 30 firearms in a home The post Gonzales theft leads to arrest in Shasta County, 40 guns found appeared first on KION546.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: No knife found in Salinas gym parking lot confrontation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Police responded to reports of a knife being pulled on someone in the parking lot of a gym on North Davis Road Thursday afternoon. According to police, they detained someone but are unsure if a knife was used. When KION spoke to staff inside the gym they said that it was an The post Police: No knife found in Salinas gym parking lot confrontation appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Video released of 2016 Hollister arrest, suspect beaten multiple times

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Hollister Police Department released surveillance video from a 2016 arrest of a suspect who they say was under the influence, resisting arrest and assaulting officers. On Dec. 19, 2016 officers were called to San Felipe Road and Maple Road for a report of a man, later identified as Ery Hernandez (27), The post Police: Video released of 2016 Hollister arrest, suspect beaten multiple times appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy