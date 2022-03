Ryder Giles wasn’t in the starting lineup on Sunday against Maryland after the East Carolina shortstop rolled his ankle in the ninth inning on Saturday. Giles had started each of the first 10 games for the Pirates this season, and the junior wondered if this would be the first game he’d have to miss. Yet Giles found a way to put his mark on the game when he pitched the final 2 ⅓ innings of ECU’s 6-3 win over Maryland.

