Tampa residents ask acting police chief for more cameras, community engagement

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u26dJ_0eRuLh9600
Patricia Brown, left, founder of Rise Up For Peace, gets emotions at the podium as acting Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor, right, consoles her during the third gun violence forum organized by Tampa police at St. Leo University Tampa Education Center, 1403 N. Howard Avenue, on Monday in Tampa. Brown lost her to son, Devante Brown, to gun violence almost two years ago. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Community members pleaded with Acting Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor for more than two hours Monday night: Get officers involved in the community, and get more cameras on the street.

These actions, residents argued at a gun violence forum at the St. Leo Tampa Education Center, would slow the number of shootings in the city.

O’Connor agreed her force should be more involved in the community — something she claims to have done as a patrol deputy in Tampa during the ‘90s. As for the cameras, O’Connor said, the more the city has, the better.

“We need cameras,” O’Connor said. “We are not trying to invade someone’s privacy, I get that, but how else are we supposed to solve these crimes?”

LaMaria Smith said she’d like to see cameras all over Tampa. Her daughter, 21-year-old Savannah Mathis, was shot and killed Dec. 1 while she was driving one block west of Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park with her sister. Family members at the time said the sisters were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Smith said her daughter’s killer was tracked down because of nearby security cameras. Without them, she fears, no arrest would have ever been made.

“Without cooperation, we sometimes have to rely on the technology,” O’Connor added.

Nearly every speaker Monday asked for more cameras on the street and in neighborhoods. The only objection came more than an hour into the discussion: “Just so we’re clear, we don’t want any more of those traffic cameras though,” a man quipped, bringing laughter from the crowd and O’Connor.

Smith wasn’t the only grieving family member to attend the forum Monday night. At least six other people who lost a child to gun violence in Tampa were present.

Manuel Rivera walked to the front of the forum to speak. He fought back tears as he held a poster of his son, Nadji Rivera. The 21-year-old was shot and killed in Tampa last August.

Rivera criticized Tampa police, saying he had received practically no updates about the search for his son’s killer. He begged O’Connor to search for answers in his son’s slaying — and that of other cold cases.

“I need the Tampa Police Department to get me answers,” Rivera said. “These kids are still on the street, and it’s not fair to me. I know who killed my son, and Tampa police have done nothing.”

O’Connor assured Rivera that her department would deliver answers to him soon. She then made a commitment: Her first priority as Tampa’s chief will be to emphasize cold cases in order to bring relief to grieving parents and justice to murderers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD6MM_0eRuLh9600

“I think the cold cases are a really good starting point,” O’Connor said. “Let’s take some of these unsolved cases and turn them around.”

Joining O’Connor at Monday’s forum was Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and District 7 City Council member Luis Viera.

O’Connor said Mayor Jane Castor couldn’t attend because she was out of town. The department’s other assistant chief, Butch Delgado, was in Washington for training and couldn’t attend.

Another issue raised Monday night was shootings in downtown Tampa. Sean Lopez, the head security guard of the nightclub Eden, at 912 N. Franklin Street, said he’d like to see more officers downtown at night. If they were there, he said he thinks it would have prevented a shooting outside his nightclub Jan. 24.

“Officers were out writing parking tickets instead of being right there,” Lopez said.

Lopez said he and his security team are thorough with their procedures. They pat down all patrons, allow no weapons and even deny entry to those who appear overly intoxicated.

“But once they step outside our doors, we lose our authority over them,” Lopez said.

The general manager of Bello Bar and Kitchen in downtown Tampa agreed with Lopez. He had asked Tampa police to have a larger presence on Franklin Street following the shooting in January. He was instead quoted with a price to pay officers overtime to patrol the area, he said, which he denied.

The manager’s fear of further violence on Franklin Street became reality Sunday night. One person was shot dead and another injured Sunday in a shooting outside his restaurant at 903 N. Franklin Street.

O’Connor replied that Sunday night’s shooting appeared to be self-defense and was likely different than other shootings in the city.

“I don’t want you guys to think people are getting gunned down on Franklin Street,” O’Connor said.

Still, the acting police chief recognized shootings have been a serious issue in the city. Violent crime in 2021 was up 4.1 percent from the prior year. O’Connor thinks it is the result of our society today.

“Civil unrest, COVID and the loss of trust in police have caused a bit of a crisis,” O’Connor said.

To address this crisis, O’Connor said she plans to continue meeting with the community, applying residents’ feedback and ensuring her officers’ well-being.

Before she can get to work on solving these issues, however, O’Connor still has to be confirmed as chief by the Tampa City Council. The city’s charter requires at least four of the seven council members to vote to confirm the mayor’s selection. And if last week’s council meeting was any indication, multiple council members said they weren’t convinced that Castor’s appointed police chief was the best choice.

Council members said they and constituents had concerns about O’Connor, the process used to select her, or both. They urged her to meet with community members to try and sway public opinion before the council votes on her confirmation, which could happen the next time city council members convene.

