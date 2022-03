Lilly Singh, the host of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, recently shared she has been hospitalized for ovarian cysts. On Thursday, she posted the news to Instagram from her hospital bed, writing: “Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out.” The comedian wrote that both of her ovaries have cysts before adding, “You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?!”

