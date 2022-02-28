Etro | A Texture-Driven Women's Collection

Vans is set to launch its “Divine Energy” collection dedicated to International Women’s Day (March 8). Inspired by the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, the range is comprised of the brand’s signature sneakers and apparel. The Old Skool Divine Energy and the Classic Slip-On feature a mix of earth-tone solid hues, florals and the brand’s Checkerboard print. The La Costa Slide-On comes with a floral icon with words “fighter,” “dreamer,” “healer,” “leader,” “advocate,” “mentor” and “lover” translated into different languages on the sole. In apparel, the oversized hoodie and matching sweatpants are dressed in a cloud-wash screen-print graphic. The Ticker Sock in an all-over Checkerboard print rounds off the range.
