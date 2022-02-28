Etro | A Texture-Driven Women's Collection

Click here to read the full article. Lululemon today launched its first-ever footwear collection — consisting of four different silhouettes that will be released through the course of the year. The collection kicks off with the Blissfeel running shoe, which will be available for purchase across North America, Mainland China and the United Kingdom starting March 22. Two more training shoes, the Chargefeel and the Strongfeel, and a slide for recovery, the Restfeel, will also launch later in the year. Prices for the sneakers will range between $128 and $148, with the slide-on priced at $58. “We’ve been pushing that philosophy of...

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO