Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2. The device also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 395 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide),...

TechRadar

Poco X4 Pro leaked live images reveal key specifications and design

Xiaomi's offshoot Poco is expected to launch a new smartphone - Poco X4 Pro soon. While the company has only stated that the phone might launch in the first half of the year, we already have got access to the images of the phone and the key specifications of the upcoming phone.
GeekyGadgets

Poco X4 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Poco X4 Pro smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the device. The video below from Mrwhostheboss gives us a look at the new Poco X4 Pro smartphone and its range of features, lets’s find out more details about the device.
Gadget Flow

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has an AMOLED display for rich details and a cinematic look

Feel like you’re looking at a cinema screen when you have the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone. Featuring an AMOLED display with up to 1,200 nits brightness and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, it brightens colors and deepens blacks. The Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone boasts a high-performance Snapdragon 5G processor that delivers a maximum download speed of 2.5 Gbps. It’s also compatible with major 5G bands across the world. Moreover, browse the internet or play games with a high-speed 120 Hz refresh rate. This allows you to enjoy an immersive experience. Meanwhile, the ultra-fast 360 Hz touch sampling rate reduces touch latency and responds to every action with precision. Finally, the brightness automatically adjusts based on your surrounding ambient light, reducing eye fatigue. Whether you’re in bright low, low light, or a backlight environment, the screen keeps your eyes comfortable.
