Prevalence and associated factors of underweight and overweight/obesity among reproductive-aged women: A pooled analysis of data from South Asian countries (Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Pakistan).

 5 days ago

Underweight and overweight/obesity is a critical public health problem among women in South Asian countries. This study aimed to find the prevalence of underweight and overweight/obesity and discover its associated factors among women of reproductive age in four South Asian countries. Population-representative cross-sectional latest Demographic and Health Survey data...

IN THIS ARTICLE
