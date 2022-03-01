ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Players Earn All-MEC Honors

By West Liberty Sports Information
WTRF- 7News
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty’s Audrey Tingle and Corinne Thomas were first-team selections while Bailee Smith garnered second-team honors and was named Freshman of the Year on Monday when the Mountain East Conference women’s basketball coaches announced the 2021-22 All-MEC Team.

Tingle, a 5-6 senior guard from West Lafayette, Ohio, is heading down the homestretch of a historic senior season. A four-time MEC Player of the Week Award winner this season – no other MEC woman had more than two – Tingle set an NCAA Division II record with 6 triple-doubles, giving her an NCAA Division II record-tying 7 for her career.

The fifth-year starter ranks No. 2 nationally in assists (199) and assists/game (7.11), is third in the nation with 18 double-doubles and – despite standing just 5-6 – is 12 th in the nation with 295 rebounds. A first-team NCAA Division II Academic All-District selection, Tingle averaged 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists in leading WLU to a 20-win season and a third-place finish in the MEC. She ranks No. 2 nationally in assists (199) and assists/game (7.11), is third in the nation with 18 double-doubles and – despite standing just 5-6 – is 12 th in the nation with 295 rebounds.

Thomas, a 5-8 sophomore shooting guard from New Carlisle, Ohio, emerged as one of the premier 3-point threats in the nation. She averaged 14.5 ppg. for the season and heads into post-season play ranked No. 2 in the nation with 89 3-point bombs, knocking them down at a 41 percent clip from behind the arc. She had a career-high 32 points against Concord and had three or more 3-pointers in 21 of West Liberty’s 28 games while also pulling down 6.0 rebounds a night.

Smith, a 5-8 true freshman combo guard from Roseville, Ohio, made her first collegiate season a memorable one by starting every game and leading the Hilltoppers in scoring at 15.4 ppg. She hit double-figures in 20 of West Liberty’s 28 games and had seven games with 20 or more points – highlighted by a West Liberty season-high 34 points in a crucial late-season win at Fairmont State. The 34 points are the most ever scored by a WLU freshman.

Glenville State senior guard Re’Shawna Stone was voted MEC Player of the Year by the coaches. Pioneer head coach Kim Stephens, who led Glenville to an unbeaten regular season and No. 1 national ranking, is the MEC Coach of the Year.

The No. 3-seeded Hilltoppers will meet No. 6 seed Fairmont State in an MEC Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. inside WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2020-21 All-Mountain East Conference Team

Player of the Year: Re’Shawna Stone (Glenville State)

Freshman of the Year: BAILEE SMITH (WEST LIBERTY)

Coach of the Year: Kim Stephens (Glenville State)

FIRST TEAM

Name                                School                            Cl.        Pos.        Ht.       Hometown

Lauren Calhoun              Wheeling                       Jr.              F        6-0       Ravenna, Ohio

Alyssa DeAngelo             Fairmont State             So.            G     5-10       Jefferson Hills, Pa.

Riley Fitzwater                Concord                         Gr.             F        6-4       Glenville, W.Va.

Sierra Kotchman             Fairmont State             Gr.            G        5-6       Washington, Pa.

Markiya McCormick      Charleston                     Jr.              G        5-6       Pickerington, Ohio

Re’Shawna Stone           Glenville State              Sr.             G        5-6       Waynesville, Mo.

CORINNE THOMAS        WEST LIBERTY              SO.           G        5-8       NEW CARLISLE, PA.

AUDREY TINGLE             WEST LIBERTY              GR.           G        5-6       WEST LAFAYETTE, OHIO

Zakiyah Winfield             Glenville State              Sr.             G        5-7       Reading, Pa.

SECOND TEAM

Name                                School                            Cl.        Pos.        Ht.       Hometown

Dream Cherry                  Davis & Elkins                Fr.             G        5-5       Akron, Ohio

Destiny Fields                  W.Va. State                   Jr.              G     5-10       Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Taychaun Hubbard         Glenville State              Sr.             G        5-7       Laurel, Md.

Dakota Reeves                Charleston                     Jr.              G        5-7       Cincinnati, Ohio

Tamia Ridley                    Notre Dame                  Sr.              F     5-10       Massillon, Ohio

Charity Shears                 W.Va. State                   Sr.             G        5-9       Ashland, Ky.

BAILEE SMITH                 WEST LIBERTY              FR.            G        5-8       ROSEVILLE, OHIO

Nyshae’ Weaver             Alderson Broaddus      Fr.              F        6-0       Baltimore, Md.

HONORABLE MENTION

Name                                School                            Cl.        Pos.        Ht.       Hometown

Dazha Congleton            Glenville State              Jr.              G        5-8       Huntington, W.Va.

Alana Ellis                         Notre Dame                  So.            G     5-11       Twinsburg, Ohio

Maggie Guynn                 Concord                         Sr.             G        5-8       Pearisburg, Va.

