ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Houston oil company sues over California pipeline leak

By AMY TAXIN
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fV5I_0eRuGf8B00
California Oil Spill FILE - In an aerial photo take with a drone, workers in protective suits continue to clean an oil-contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. A Houston-based oil company on Monday sued two container ship operators and an organization that helps oversee marine traffic, saying they failed to prevent last fall's underwater pipeline leak off the Southern California coast. Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, claims that in January 2021 two ships dragged their anchors across the pipeline that ferried crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) (Ringo H.W. Chiu)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — A Houston-based oil company on Monday sued two container ship operators and an organization that helps oversee marine traffic, saying they failed to prevent last fall’s underwater pipeline leak off the Southern California coast.

Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, claims that in January 2021 two ships dragged their anchors across the pipeline that ferried crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast.

The federal court filing also accuses the Marine Exchange of Southern California of failing to route the ships to deeper waters before an impending storm and failing to inform Amplify after the anchor-dragging incidents. The ships are MSC Danit, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company, S.A,, and the COSCO Beijing, operated by Costamare Shipping Co., S.A.

"It is entirely foreseeable that allowing massive container ships to remain anchored near a pipeline might, in the event of a storm, result in damage to that pipeline and subsequent harm to the environment," Amplify wrote in its filing, adding more than 20 other vessels left anchorages outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to ride out the storm's high winds and waves in deeper water.

Amplify alleged that had the ships and Marine Exchange not been negligent, the spill wouldn't have happened.

The filing adds the exchange, which logs shipping activity in the heavily traveled region, to ongoing litigation over the spill. Amplify already faces federal lawsuits over damages incurred by local fisherman, tour operators and others stemming from the October spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

The Marine Exchange declined to comment and referred questions to the Coast Guard, with which it operates vessel traffic services, according to the exchange’s website. A message was also left for the Coast Guard.

The MSC Danit and COSCO Beijing were already named in the ongoing litigation. An email message was sent to MSC. No one answered a phone listed for COSCO in Los Angeles.

While less severe than initially feared, the oil spill about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) offshore shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened wetlands that Orange County communities have been striving to restore.

U.S. prosecutors last year charged Amplify and two of its subsidiaries with illegally discharging oil. They claimed the companies failed to respond to eight leak detection system alarms over a 13-hour period that should have alerted them to the spill and would have minimized the damage. Amplify has said workers believed they were false alarms.

The complaint filed Monday seeks damages for lost revenue from suspended oil production since the spill, and that the Marine Exchange not allow ships to anchor near the pipeline when severe weather is likely.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Puerto Rico to lift mask mandate for 2nd time in pandemic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Monday that he will eliminate the use of face masks indoors for the second time since the pandemic began. The new measure will go into effect on Thursday with few exceptions: face masks will still be required in health facilities and nursing homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Public transit gets $3.7B to woo riders, adopt green fleets

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As cities seek to fully reopen, public transit systems straining to win back riders after being crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a big funding boost to stay afloat and invest in new fleets of electric buses. The Biden administration said Monday it...
WASHINGTON, DC
WOKV

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Defense Department will permanently shut down the Navy's massive fuel tank facility in Hawaii that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water, and will remove all the fuel, the Pentagon said Monday. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the decision by Defense Secretary...
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist

Major school districts around the country are allowing students into classrooms without masks for the first time in nearly two years, eliminating rules that stirred up intense fights among educators, school boards and parents throughout the pandemic. New York City became the latest school district to do away with its...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
WOKV

Coronavirus: Global COVID-19 death toll tops 6 million

The worldwide coronavirus death toll reached 6 million early Monday as the pandemic enters its third year, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. As of 5 a.m. EST Monday, the global death tally was 6,000,097, including 958,621 in the United States – more than any other country, the university reported. Brazil had the second-highest number of deaths with 652,438, followed by India with 515,102, Russia with 349,850 and Mexico with 319,859.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Rio relaxes the use of masks as pandemic wanes in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Rio de Janeiro is relaxing the use of masks as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in Brazil. “Following the determinations of our scientific committee we will have a decree tomorrow to end the mandatory use of masks indoors and outdoors,” Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Twitter on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. — (AP) — A wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground in shallow water in the Florida Keys, where 163 people swam ashore and many needed medical attention, federal authorities said. The boat teeming with people listed...
KEY LARGO, FL
WOKV

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

BANGKOK — (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Spill#Lawsuits#Oil Platforms#Ap#Amplify Energy Corp#Cosco#Costamare Shipping Co#S A#The Coast Guard
WOKV

US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil

Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

UC Berkeley declines group's offer to admit 1K more students

BERKELEY, Calif. — (AP) — A group of residents that successfully challenged the University of California, Berkeley to limit its undergraduate enrollment offered to allow 1,000 additional students in the upcoming academic year. But the university declined, saying enrollment decisions are not up to “a small group of litigants.”
BERKELEY, CA
WOKV

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

China lashes Washington over Quad, North Korea

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s top diplomat on Monday accused Washington of trying to create an Asian version of the U.S.-European NATO military alliance and said it is up to the Biden administration to improve relations with North Korea. U.S. policy toward East Asia and the Indian...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WOKV

Stocks fall on Wall Street as US oil price briefly hits $130

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are falling in morning trading on Wall Street, as more gains for oil prices threaten to worsen the world's already high inflation. The S&P 500 sank 1.5% after a barrel of U.S. oil leaped as high as $130 overnight on the possibility the U.S. could bar imports from Russia. Stocks around the world slid even more sharply earlier in the day, though they trimmed their losses as oil receded toward $120 per barrel.
STOCKS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy