Business

7 ways to help Ukrainians now as Russia’s invasion continues and 3 simple rules for cushioning yourself against inflation

By Andrew Keshner
 3 days ago
PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.

7 ways to help Ukrainians now as Russia’s invasion continues

Where and how to donate to help refugees fleeing Ukraine. Read More

Housing inflation will surge roughly 7% in 2022, according to new research by Larry Summers

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers projects that residential inflation will keep overall inflation high this year in a new working paper he co-authored. Read More

‘I’ve felt like an outsider my whole life’: My father died without a will, leaving behind my stepmother and her 4 children. Do I have any rights to his estate?

‘What if she has a will drawn up and leaves me out?’ Read More

New platforms for workers pop up as Americans sign on to the Great Resignation

There’s a growing opportunity for digital-talent platforms that can provide regular projects for independent workers and high-caliber talent that companies can access as needed. Read More

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover: The original opulent off-roader ups its game

It’s got luxury, and the price that comes with it. But the new Range Rover has a simple, elegant design and definite off-road abilities. Read More

3 simple rules for cushioning yourself against inflation

With inflation chipping away at your spending power, here’s how can you protect yourself, and one way to earn more interest on your savings. Read More

7 things you should do before quitting your job

Use this financial checklist to make sure you don’t leave any money on the table when you leave your job. Read More

The U.S. government is working with businesses to make sure they are ready for a Russian cyberattack. But what can you do?

The hacker collective Anonymous said it was stepping up cyberattacks on Russia. Experts say U.S. consumers should also be on alert. Read More

Ne’er-do-well grandson admits stealing $679,000 from his own grandparents for phony college tuition payments — he pretended to be attending Oxford

Prosecutors say Douglas Senerth claimed he was attending Oxford and Assumption College, but that he really just kept the cash and never went to class. Read More

New studies again target Wuhan market, not lab, for COVID-19 origin

Scientists released two extensive studies on Saturday that again point to a market in Wuhan, China, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Comments / 0

