Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.69% higher to $321.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.24% to 4,373.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 33,892.60. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $4.18 short of its 52-week high ($325.63), which the company achieved on February 9th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) rose 0.63% to $189.75, 3M Co. (MMM) fell 1.24% to $148.65, and General Electric Co. (GE) fell 0.89% to $95.51. Trading volume (7.6 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 5.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.