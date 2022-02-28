ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HmKD_0eRuFUPH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYw6c_0eRuFUPH00

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.69% higher to $321.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.24% to 4,373.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 33,892.60. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $4.18 short of its 52-week high ($325.63), which the company achieved on February 9th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) rose 0.63% to $189.75, 3M Co. (MMM) fell 1.24% to $148.65, and General Electric Co. (GE) fell 0.89% to $95.51. Trading volume (7.6 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 5.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Stock#Trading Day#The Stock Market#Cl B#3m Co#General Electric Co#Ge#M Editor#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slid 2.63% to $367.46 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,225.50 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.38% to 33,131.76. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $333.53 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 5.11% to $294.59 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.50% to 4,288.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.28% to 33,223.83. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $55.08 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 3.77% to $2,650.78 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 2.12% to 4,380.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.78% to 34,312.03. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $380.15 short of its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company achieved on February 2nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.61% to $2,608.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,348.87 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.68% to 34,079.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $422.87 below its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company achieved on February 2nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Big Lots stock drops after profit misses expectations but sales top forecasts, after a 'tough' January

Shares of Big Lots Inc. BIG, -1.15% dropped 2.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and that missed expectations while sales topped, citing a "tough" month of January, and provided a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 29 fell to $49.8 million, or $1.63 a share, from $98.0 million, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 was below the FactSet consensus of $1.89. Sales slipped 0.3% to $1.73 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.72 billion, as same-store sales fell 2.3% to beat expectations of a 3.1% decline. Gross margin declined to 37.3% from 39.4%. "January was a tough month as inclement weather and the Omicron spike caused a slowdown in our business, further impacted by inventory delays in key areas," said Chief Executive Bruce Thorn. "However, as we have moved into 2022, we have seen these factors abate, and sales are regaining traction." For the first quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.10 to $1.20 and a "low double-digit" percentage decline in sales. The FactSet EPS consensus is $1.44 and the sales consensus of $1.51 billion implies a 7.3% decline. The stock has tumbled 18.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Boeing, Intel share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop

Shares of Boeing and Intel are trading lower Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow. was most recently trading 92 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Boeing. BA,. -4.53%. and Intel. INTC,. -1.92%. are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Boeing's shares are...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Berkshire Hathaway: Pivot To Value

Berkshire Hathaway stock is beating the market in 2022. Warren Buffett is beating the market in 2022. With Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) up 4.87% year-to-date, the Oracle is ahead of both the S&P 500 (down 8%) and the NASDAQ-100 (down 13%). It has been a great start to the year for an investor who, until recently, was written off as "washed up" by the financial press. For years, Buffett had been underperforming the S&P 500, which was being lifted ever higher by growth names. Although Buffett made some profitable investments in Apple (AAPL) and Snowflake (SNOW), he mostly missed the party in tech stocks. In 2020, the growth oriented Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) soared, absolutely crushing Buffett's performance in the same period. Tales of Buffett's demise circulated widely in the financial press.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

BIF: How To Buy Berkshire Hathaway At A Discount

BIF is an equities closed end fund with over two decades of performance history. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF) is an equity closed end fund. The vehicle seeks long term capital appreciation and current income through investment in equity and fixed income instruments. Currently the fund is 100% invested in equities with a very concentrated position in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) which accounts for almost 37% of the fund. BIF takes a very concentrated approach with only 26 positions overall.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy