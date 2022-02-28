ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac contribute over $1 billion to help increase access to affordable housing

By Jacob Passy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDS9k_0eRuFTWY00
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are devoting more funding toward affordable-housing programs. By chris delmas/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mqrsq_0eRuFTWY00

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FMCC) are upping the ante when it comes to affordable housing.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie and Freddie, said Monday that the two enterprises will contribute nearly $1.14 billion to the Housing Trust Fund and the Capital Magnet Fund. It’s the largest amount that Fannie and Freddie have ever provided.

“Today’s announcement of record funding for additional housing production will help increase access to affordable, sustainable housing options,” said Sandra Thompson, the FHFA’s acting director, in the announcement. All told, Fannie and Freddie are contributing nearly $45 million more this year to the two funds than they did in 2021.

The Housing Trust Fund is overseen by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and provides grants to states and other state-designated entities to promote the production and preservation of affordable housing. The Capital Magnet Fund is overseen by the Treasury Department and awards its money in grants to community-develop financial institutions and nonprofit developers.

Fannie and Freddie’s larger contributions come at a time when an overall shortage of housing nationwide is being blamed for rising home prices and rents. A r ecent study co-authored by Harvard economist Lawrence Summers projected that housing inflation could increase to 7% this year as a result. Housing inflation only amounted to around 4% for the 12 months ending in January.

Comments / 5

Guest Guest
1d ago

Just so strange a housing shortage with the amount of people who have died from Covid you would think there would be a surplus

Reply
3
Related
Redlands Daily Facts

Condo questionnaire causing some boards to boycott Fannie, Freddie financing

Can the condo world live without mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and their more affordable financing terms?. A fast-developing crisis is hitting condominium association boards and property management firms across the country tasked with filling out “draconian” questions required of HOA property management companies. In consideration...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Summers
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Retirees Could Score a $900 Monthly Social Security Raise -- Here's How

Social Security will likely be an important retirement income source. The typical retiree could see a big benefits bump if they make this move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddie Mac#Affordable Housing#Fannie Mae#Fnma#Fmcc#The Housing Trust Fund#The Capital Magnet Fund#Fhfa#The Treasury Department#Harvard
Omaha.com

Buy now... or wait? Housing market predictions for 2022

The housing market continues to break records, and host Teri Barr is talking with Natalie Campisi, a Mortgage and Housing Analyst with Forbes Advisor, about the ongoing trend of high prices and low supply. Natalie fills us in on what to expect if you are in the market for a...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MarketWatch

Three holdouts as U.S. House ‘steadfastly’ and ‘proudly’ passes pro-Ukraine resolution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine. Lawmakers said Wednesday that history was watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their Western-style democracy from invasion by Russia. With intensifying urgency, many in Congress said more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage war.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Rivian backtracks on EV price increases for existing customers

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN, -4.95% Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said Thursday that his company "wrongly decided" to apply its recent price increases to all future EV sales, including sales to those who had already preordered and configured their vehicles, and backtracked on the decision after a backlash from customers. The EV maker said it will honor prices on existing preorders. Rivian on Tuesday announced price increases for its quad-motor all-electric SUVs and pickup trucks by 20% and 17%, citing inflation and rising costs, and introduced cheaper dual-motor EVs that will be available in 2024. "I fully realize and acknowledge how upset many of you felt. I have made a lot of mistakes since starting Rivian more than 12 years ago, but this one has been the most painful. I am truly sorry and committed to rebuilding your trust," Scaringe told customers on a letter Thursday. Shares of Rivian fell 6% in midday trading amid broad weakness for auto makers and the S&P 500 index.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy