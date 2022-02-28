ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqAdv_0eRuFQsN00

THE RATINGS GAME https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgBEV_0eRuFQsN00

Semiconductor companies are banning sales to Russia following the company’s invasion of Ukraine, but an analyst says the companies shouldn’t feel much of an effect.

As Russian forces continued to bombard Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday , the broader market sold off as sanctions grow on a global scale against Russia, including the push to exclude Russia from the SWIFT interbank messaging network and the Treasury Department’s prohibition to do business with Russia’s central bank .

The semiconductor industry joined the growing chorus of not doing business with Russia after its President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, and most chip stocks slipped Monday, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) finishing down 0.7%, versus a 0.4% gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP)

But analysts did not seem concerned, with Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon writing in a note Monday that Russia is a “de minimis direct purchaser of semiconductors by themselves,” citing a report from the Semiconductor Industry Association.

In a statement, the SIA said last week that Russia accounted for less than 0.1% of global chip sales, which came in at a record $555.9 billion in 2021 , suggesting Russia accounted for less than $560 million in sales last year.

Read: Semiconductor sales top half a trillion dollars for the first time, and are expected to keep growing

In other tech categories, Russia doesn’t figure high in any area, Rasgon noted.

“Russia accounts for less than 2% of global PC shipments, ~2% of handset and smartphone shipments, ~1% of server shipments, and ~2% of automotive shipments,” Rasgon said. “Hence we would not expect sanctions and export controls on Russia to have any real material impact on the various end markets that are major drivers of semiconductor demand.”

SIA added that Russia only accounted for about $50.3 billion in the broader $4.47 trillion information communication technology market world-wide. or slightly above 0.1%.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security passed broad export controls against Russia while the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed “unprecedented” sanctions. Intel Corp. (INTC) confirmed it is complying with those restrictions, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is reportedly halting Russian shipments and third-party silicon wafer maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) has reportedly warned Russian chip makers that they may suspend work with them.

“Intel complies with all applicable export regulations and sanctions in the countries in which it operates, including the new sanctions issued by OFAC and the regulations issued by BIS,” an Intel spokesman told MarketWatch in an emailed statement. “We are focused on ensuring business continuity and minimizing disruptions for our employees.”

Spokespersons from AMD, TSMC and the largest U.S. chip maker by market cap, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) have yet to respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment. AMD shares closed up 1.9% in Monday, while Intel finished down less than 0.1%, Nvidia shares rose 0.9%, and U.S.-traded shares of TSMC fell 3.8%. The SOX is up 11.8% over the past 12 months, but has dropped 13.1% year-to-date.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Russian#Swift#The Treasury Department#Nasdaq Composite Index
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AMD
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy